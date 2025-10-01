You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Epic Padel , a US-based padel operator, has announced US$10 million in funding to accelerate its US expansion and support the next wave of padel innovation worldwide.

The seed round was led by NowaisWorld (the sports investment arm of Nowais Inc.) and Stryde Ventures with participation from 305 Ventures, High Water Venture Partners, Lane Holdings, Off Court Ventures, Silverback Capital Group and influential angel investors Elias Sultan and Sharam Gulzad. The round also included a roster of cultural icons and elite athletes such as Omar Nour, Tre Boston, and Nicklas Bäckström.

Padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world with 30m players in 130 countries on over 63,000 courts. But in the U.S., it's still gaining traction. Inspired by padel's meteoric rise across Europe (where Spain has 17k courts, Italy has over 9k Sweden 4k, the UK now has 1k+ courts) – compared to fewer than 700 in the U.S. – Epic Padel is on a mission to close that gap.

Image courtesy Epic Padel

Founded by Maryam Al Muslehi and Hala Sarkis, Epic Padel is building a vertically integrated platform for the sport: combining club operations, early-stage investments, and tech-enabled infrastructure under one roof. The company is already operating its first club in North Carolina as proof of concept and will use the fresh capital to launch 4-6 clubs. Prospective locations will include Virginia, Milwaukee (Wisconsin), South Carolina and Utah, with a focus on scalable indoor/outdoor formats, sustainable builds, and integrated technology. That includes transforming underutilized spaces – from existing racquet clubs to parking lots or even indoor warehouses – into high-energy racquet sport destinations, in some cases using zero capex from the site owners.

"Our ambition is to create the leading padel platform in North America – not just by building clubs, but by investing across the sport's ecosystem: from events and equipment to tech and talent," said Sarkis, Group CEO of Epic Padel. "This funding positions us to scale with speed, strategy, and strong backing."

Hala Sarkis, Group CEO, Epic Padel. Image courtesy Epic Padel

Epic's model is a direct response to the fragmented, elite-driven racquet sport landscape in the U.S. While much of the market focuses on luxury experiences in major metros, Epic is targeting underserved tier-2 cities and rethinking access entirely. Its pricing, formats, and locations are designed for inclusivity – turning underutilized real estate into vibrant community hubs for racquet sports enthusiasts, students, and families.

"We saw padel explode across the MENA region, and realized how far behind the U.S. was," said Al Muslehi, Epic Padel's Founder and Board Member. "We want to bring the sport to all 50 states through clubs, leagues, and investments that build long-term foundations."

Maryam Al Muslehi, Founder and Board Member, Epic Padel. Image courtesy Epic Padel

Epic is already partnering with operators, leagues, and startups to accelerate growth across the ecosystem. Its portfolio includes stakes in the Pro Padel League and its' New York franchise, The New York Atlantics. As well as padel clubs: Ultra Padel (Miami), Padel 39 (Texas), Padel Haus (NYC, DN, NA, & GA), Padel India, and The Padel Hub (UK). And technology ventures like Clutch AI (which offers real-time video and data), Two Two (Sweden, a premium padel gear and apparel innovator), and Red Padel that owns and operates the World Padel Rating, all contributing to a global network of accessible, tech-forward padel experiences.

"Our portfolio gives us strategic value across operators, technology, leagues, teams, and tournaments. We're able to collaborate on initiatives that lift the entire ecosystem, not just one operator. In many ways, we're creating a 'Padel Index,' investing in the sport as a whole rather than a single bet. As padel begins to institutionalize globally, putting the sport at a stage where its most exciting growth is still ahead." added Kareem Anabtawi, Co-Founder & CIO, Epic Padel.

Kareem Anabtawi, Co-Founder & CIO, Epic Padel. Image courtesy Epic Padel

The company is also incubating the College Padel League (CPL) to bring the sport into campus ecosystems, and will soon launch Zero.40, a member app powered by Clutch AI and Red Padel that integrates smart booking, analytics, ratings and community engagement. Epic's upcoming merch line will draw on collaborations with athlete-investors and be distributed through e-commerce and retail channels.

Led operationally by Tim Bainton – a veteran of the racquet sport industry – the Epic team is focused on speed, scale, and sustainability. "Padel is more than a sport, it's a lifestyle," said Tim Bainton. "We're building clubs that welcome everyone, not just the elite. And through tech, partnerships, and real community engagement, we're making it possible."

Tim Bainton, COO, Epic Padel. Image courtesy Epic Padel

Looking ahead, Epic plans to continue expanding across the U.S. while deepening its international footprint through investments, collaborations, and cross-border access. Its long-term vision: to close the 30,000-court gap Deloitte forecasts for the U.S. by 2030, and to make padel part of everyday life for millions of Americans.