"We Got Funded!" UAE-Based Proptech Startup Huspy Raises US$59 Million Series B Round

With six new cities in Spain and a Saudi launch planned, Huspy expects to operate in over 10 cities by end of 2025.

Huspy, a UAE-based home-buying platform, has raised US$59 million in a Series B funding round led by Balderton Capital, a UK-based venture capital (VC) firm.

Balderton Capital had previously invested in the proptech startup in May 2024 during a round that was valued higher than Huspy's 2022 Series A funding of $37 million– which, at the time, was said to be one of the MENA's largest Series A funding rounds.

This Series B round also saw participation for a third time from India-based VC and growth investing firm Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia), as well as US-based investment firm ExBorder Partners, Singapore-based private equity firm Turmeric Capital, UAE-based global venture firm BY Ventures, tailored investment and wealth management platform Dara Management, and KE Partners, a UAE-based investment firm by Elias Bakhazi and Karen Wazen.

Launched in 2020 by Jad Antoun and Khalid Ashmawy, Huspy operates in the UAE and Spain, facilitating over $7 billion in real estate transactions annually across both major markets. The platform aims to empower real estate agents and mortgage brokers with high commissions, best-in-class technology and robust infrastructure to serve home buyers and sellers more efficiently.

With the latest infusion of capital into its operations, Huspy is expected to bolster its European and Middle East expansion plans over a course of four years, invest more in technology and increase its strategic hiring. In particular, the startup aims to launch in six additional Spanish cities by the end of 2025, with its presence already established in Madrid, Valencia, Alicante and Malaga. Closer to the region, Huspy will also be expanding into Saudi Arabia, thus bringing its total footprint to ten cities globally.

"We are building a global business with the goal of being present in the majority of European and Middle Eastern cities," said Antoun. "We aim to provide the best infrastructure for real estate agents and mortgage brokers, enabling them to grow their businesses and serve home buyers and sellers in the best way possible. After 4 years of investing in our systems, we are now able to operate with a lot of agility allowing us to expand the business at a high growth rate for years to come."

In April this year, at the inaugural Dubai AI Week, Huspy launched the GCC's first AI-powered mortgage chatbot to transform home financing, Huspy.Ai. As such, to support its expansion, Huspy is hiring across expansion and technology-specific roles. The company has attracted global talent from leading companies in technology and real estate, and has established tech hubs in the UAE and Spain. "The team is building technology that modernizes real estate and mortgage businesses, allowing brokers to reap substantial efficiency gains that translate into serving more clients, better," added Rana Yared, General Partner at Balderton Capital.

Recognised as one of the fastest growing proptechs in the UAE, Huspy's mortgage unit is the largest in the UAE, processing over 25% of all residential home financing in Dubai. Meanwhile, in 2024, the company's Spanish real estate business achieved more than 20x year-on-year growth.

Huspy's growth plans come at a significant time for the Dubai's real estate market– in March 2025, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced that mortgage transactions were up by 4.76% in the first quarter of 2025 (as of March 19, 2025, a total of 2,065 transactions were recorded with a total value of AED10.26 billion). Serving as an indicator of strong buyer confidence and increased accessibility to home financing, these statistics will be eyed with much keenness by the Huspy team.