E Daddy, a UAE-headquartered homegrown business that manufactures two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) in Dubai, has raised an investment round of US$15 million. The funding is set to accelerate E Daddy's endeavors towards becoming a recognized EV manufacturer in the UAE and the wider GCC and Africa regions.

The key investors who participated in the round were Kabeen Khader and Kabeer Khader, co-founders of Euroblast Middle East LLC, a UAE-based design engineering and solution provider that caters to the blasting and coating industry.

Founded in 2023 by Mansoor Ali Khan Abdul Buhari and Yasmeen Jawahar Ali, E Daddy aims to make sustainable urban mobility an accessible option not just for corporate industries but for the general public as well.

The company has already set up two Dubai-based state-of-the-art facilities in this regard- one in Dubai Industrial City, and the other in National Industries Park.

Ali says that E Daddy has positioned itself as the first company to manufacture two-wheeler EVs entirely within Dubai, as its approach integrates innovative methods, including self-diagnostic techniques and unique battery technology featuring a double-layer cooling system. These advancements ensure optimal battery performance, even during peak temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius.

In the first quarter of 2025, E Daddy will officially debut its purely electric motorcycle- a vehicle that has been engineered to emit zero tailpipe emissions and is thus expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by 0.6 million tons. "Our vision is to establish E Daddy as a leading name in the EV industry across the GCC and Africa," Ali declares. "We aim to be recognized for our innovative approach and unwavering commitment to sustainability, setting new benchmarks for the electric vehicle market. We strive to transform urban transportation by providing electric vehicles that are not only technologically advanced but also accessible and practical for everyday use in our region. We are currently preparing to launch our first line of electric motorcycles in the UAE, with plans to enter other GCC markets shortly thereafter. E Daddy's long-term vision includes playing a pivotal role in the UAE's green transition, contributing to global sustainability efforts, and setting a standard for environmental responsibility in the automotive industry."

Indeed, a big part of E Daddy's overall journey has been directed by the UAE government's proactiveness towards sustainable development. "The inception of E Daddy was driven by our deep-rooted passion for sustainable technology and the noticeable shift towards green initiatives in the UAE," Abdul Buhari adds. "With over a decade of experience in the automotive sector, Yasmeen and I saw an opportunity to make a significant impact by entering the EV market. The UAE's ambitious environmental goals, coupled with the increasing demand for cleaner transportation solutions, motivated us to launch E Daddy. We recognized a substantial market gap for high-quality, locally adapted EVs that could address the unique challenges of extreme weather conditions and urban mobility in the region. Our mission was further fueled by a commitment to not only align with but actively contribute to the UAE's sustainability goals, positioning E Daddy as a pioneer in the electric mobility sector."

Now, while the UAE government has always been a notable pioneer in driving sustainability in the region, Ali says that there has been a palpable shift towards more positive conversations on the topic following the country's hosting of the 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). "The increased focus on sustainability and the resulting incentives have created a favorable market environment for E Daddy," she adds. "We have been able to align our business strategies with the region's sustainability goals more effectively. COP28 has also opened doors for collaborations with other stakeholders in the sustainability sector, furthering our mission to lead the electric mobility movement and contribute to a greener future."

With fresh funds of $15 million now at their disposal too, the co-founders believe that they will be able to push forward successfully with their upcoming plans for E Daddy. The first point of allocation for the funds will thus be the expansion of local manufacturing. "The $15 million investment will enable us to set up facilities in Dubai, which aligns with the UAE government's vision to promote "Made in UAE" products and supports our objective to contribute to the local economy," Abdul Buhari says. "By establishing these facilities, we will be better positioned to meet the increasing demand for our vehicles and strengthen our role in supporting local industry. Next, the capital will also be directed towards the development of a unique, high-tech electric bike tailored specifically for the UAE market. This bike will be designed to offer exceptional safety, comfort, and high-speed performance, with features adapted to local weather and road conditions. Our goal is to deliver a product that not only meets but exceeds local market expectations in terms of innovation and usability."

A significant portion of the funds will also be allocated towards E Daddy's research and development (R&D) efforts as well. "Investment in R&D will be crucial for advancing our technology," Abdul Buhari continues. "We will focus on enhancing battery technology to improve range and efficiency, increasing vehicle durability to ensure long-term reliability, and adapting our products to the specific needs of the region. This ongoing research will drive product innovation and ensure our solutions remain at the forefront of the electric vehicle market."

It is this hunger to become a leader in the market that has resulted in a list of goals that now extend well beyond the company's aforementioned target of launching its electric motorcycles in early 2025. "We plan to expand into the African market, capitalizing on the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions," Ali declares. "This expansion will help us reach new customers and markets, broadening our impact. We also intend to diversify our product range to include electric cars and commercial vehicles, addressing a wider array of market needs and opportunities. Ultimately, our long-term goal is to be a leader in the EV sector and actively shape the future of urban mobility. This includes participating in policy development and sustainability initiatives to drive industry-wide change."