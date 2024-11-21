The group's investment news thus comes just days away from its first anniversary as a fully operational business.

Epik Foods, an F&B group which operates over 60 brands across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, has secured US$15.5 million in private capital funding from Ruya Private Capital I LP, a fund managed by Abu-Dhabi based independent private credit firm Ruya Partners.

Officially launched in December 2023 through the consolidation of three distinct F&B entities -KR&CO, Sweetheart Kitchen, and Happy Platter Kitchens- Epik Foods was created in partnership with Gulf Islamic Investments Group, a UAE-based full-service Shariah compliant financial services company. Today, among the many concepts that fall under Epik Foods, across 50 locations, are Acai & Co, Poke & Co, Healthy & Co, Eats & Co, Training Day, Bagel & Co, Calculeat, Affordabowls, Chick'n Co, and Protein Powerhouse.

The group's latest investment news thus comes just days away from its first anniversary as a fully operational business. "2024 has been a year of both milestones and challenges for Epik Foods," says Khaled Fadly, co-founder and CEO of Epik Foods, in an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East. "Navigating fluctuating consumer spending in a competitive F&B market, managing rising costs, and overcoming supply chain disruptions have tested our agility. Maintaining quality and consistency across our diverse offerings while scaling has required innovation and resilience. Despite these challenges, we've made strides in achieving our vision of a multi-brand ecosystem that seamlessly integrates dine-in restaurants, catering, and meal plans. With a strong foundation in place, we remain committed to expansion and innovation to elevate our offerings and strengthen our market presence."

Left to right: Ranya Basyuni, co-founder and CCO of Epik Foods, Khaled Fadly, co-founder and CEO of Epik Foods, and Mirza Beg, Founding Partner of Ruya Partners. Source: Epik Foods

With this new capital, Epik Foods is thus set to catalyze its growth plans, including the aiding of some of its key acquisitions, supporting the company's diverse portfolio and concepts, and most importantly, furthering its expansion plans into Saudi Arabia as well as the opening of 20 new locations which are already in the pipeline. "The new funds will be strategically allocated to fuel Epik Foods' growth and strengthen our mission of delivering diverse, high-quality dining experiences," says Ranya Basuni, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Epik Foods. "We're expanding into new cities across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while exploring opportunities to grow our catering and meal plan divisions to meet rising demand. Investments in Epik Tech will enhance operational efficiency, customer engagement, and convenience. Additionally, we're launching new brands and dining locations to diversify our offerings and capture evolving consumer trends. These initiatives reflect our commitment to innovation, quality, and creating exceptional culinary experiences across the region."

A key factor that has defined Epik Foods journey so far has been its ability to maintain a loyal customer base while consistently introducing new and innovative concepts. And according to the founding duo, the group's secret sauce in maintaining both aspects has been a keen dedication to the diverse palettes of the region's customers. "Epik Foods' "secret sauce" lies in a balance of understanding, innovation, and consistency," Fadly adds. "We actively listen to customers and use data-driven insights to anticipate their needs, ensuring our offerings resonate. Innovation keeps our brand dynamic—whether it's introducing trend-forward dishes, embracing health-conscious eating, or enhancing convenience through seamless online and offline experiences. At the same time, we uphold unwavering consistency in quality, reliability, and service. This approach allows us to experiment with new concepts while maintaining the trust and loyalty of our customers, ensuring they feel valued and engaged at every step."

Ranya Basuni is the co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Epik Foods. Source: Epik Foods

As such, it is primarily this mindset that is set to drive forward its operations in the upcoming new year and beyond. "As we move into 2025, several trends within the regional F&B market are particularly exciting," Basuni says. "The growing demand for health-conscious dining aligns perfectly with Epik Foods' focus on offering balanced, nutritious meals. Technology is also reshaping the industry, from AI-driven personalisation to real-time delivery tracking, allowing for enhanced customer experiences. Additionally, delivery-focused concepts are expanding to meet diverse consumer needs, while sustainability continues to gain momentum, with eco-friendly packaging and waste reduction becoming top priorities. Epik Foods is adapting by expanding our healthy offerings, enhancing tech-driven personalization, and embracing sustainable practices to stay ahead of these shifts and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Khaled Fadly is the co-founder and CEO of Epik Foods. Source: Epik Foods

'Trep Talk: Ranya Basuni and Khaled Fadly, co-founders of Epik Foods, share their tips for budding F&B entrepreneurs in the region raising funds

Have strong market insight "Securing investor confidence begins with understanding your market. Leverage data to make informed decisions and adapt quickly to evolving customer preferences."

Maintain operational excellence "Streamlining operations is essential to maintain quality and profitability as your business scales."

Create a competent vision "Build strong relationships with investors by presenting a clear, compelling vision backed by a solid growth strategy."

Finetune your customer focus "Prioritize delivering exceptional customer experiences while remaining open to innovation and opportunities."

