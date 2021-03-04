Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Against All Odds: Maria Hatzistefanis, Founder, Rodial Maria Hatzistefanis on the importance of having support networks to guide us along our respective journeys.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Staged in partnership with du, Against All Odds is an Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar series that features enterprising women who have risen above personal and professional challenges to develop solutions, launch businesses, and lead global initiatives that make them inspirational role models around the world.

In this edition of Against All Odds, we spoke with bestselling author, TV personality, podcaster, and the founder of global skincare brand Rodial, Maria Hatzistefanis. In a freewheeling conversation about how all of us can go about building successful careers and lives, Hatzistefanis stressed the importance of having support networks to guide us along our respective journeys.

"When I first started [as an entrepreneur], I found that a lot of my friends didn't really understand what I wanted to do, they couldn't see my vision, so I really needed to get support from others who were doing the same thing," Hatzistefanis said. "Ï went to some networking events and I found other women who were also starting a business, and so I built a little circle of women entrepreneurs who were at the same stage of their careers as I was."

"Therefore, when building a support group, it is about women supporting other women, but it is also about being realistic who are the women with whom you can build your network," Hatzistefanis added. "It's important that all these women are at the same level as you are, so that you can all have each other's best interests at heart, and that you all have the similar amount of free time to provide that support." For more highlights from our conversation with Hatzistefanis, check out the video!

Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

