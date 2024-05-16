📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Big Goals, Bold Choices: Olga Leffers, Founder, VintageDream "The essence of my #VintageMatters approach is to encourage people to recognize that their choices have power. Power to reduce waste, to preserve history, and to make ethical and sustainable fashion choices that reverberate through our society."

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Olga Leffers

This article is from a special edition of Entrepreneur Middle East created for the 2024 edition of the Women's Empowerment Convention (WE Convention), staged by the WE Council. Check out the full publication here.

In the world where consumer culture has reached an unprecedented zenith, it might seem counterproductive to foster consumer awareness about the implications of their choices. But according to Olga Jeffers, founder of VintageDream, an e-commerce platform for vintage jewelry and clothing, this is the only way for the world to go now. "The ethos of conscious consumption, which I advocate, is about pausing to consider the broader impact of our buying habits," Leffers says. "It's about recognizing that what we purchase, and how we use it, can either contribute to the problem, or be part of a much-needed solution."

Today, Leffers' collection consists of more than 10,000 pieces from the most famous fashion houses: Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel, Dior, Oscar De La Renta, Nina Ricci, Miriam Haskell, and others. Leffers believes that in embracing the stories and history inherent in vintage pieces, people will start to acknowledge the role of preservation in contemporary fashion. "The essence of my #VintageMatters approach is to encourage people to recognize that their choices have power," she declares. "Power to reduce waste, to preserve history, and to make ethical and sustainable fashion choices that reverberate through our society."

Olga Jeffers is the founder of VintageDream, an e-commerce platform for vintage jewelry and clothing, and clothing brand Leffers. Source: Olga Leffers

This philosophy of fashion is embedded also in her recently launched clothing brand, Leffers. "I envision Leffers not just as a brand, but as a legacy- creating garments that hold their value and significance well into the future, ultimately becoming cherished heirlooms in someone's wardrobe," Leffers says. "It's about striking a balance between timeless design and modern responsibility, ensuring that every item we produce today is crafted with the potential to be loved and valued for decades to come."

Insider Insights: Olga Leffers shares her advice for entrepreneurs

Maintain unwavering self-confidence "Despite challenges, sustaining self-belief is crucial. Constant self-confidence fuels perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity."

Be strategic, and plan ahead "Success often hinges on the ability to think ahead. Effective planning, regular analysis, and staying task-focused are key elements that set successful entrepreneurs apart."

Embrace courage, and learn from failure "Fearlessness in exploring new ventures and learning from mistakes is vital. It's important to remember that failure often precedes success; every setback is an opportunity to grow and evolve."

Related: Big Goals, Bold Choices: Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, Head, Metaverse Fashion Week
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Coworkers-Turned-Friends Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — Now It's a 'Full Hustle' Earning Over $20 Million a Year: 'Jump in With Both Feet'

Achal Patel and Russell Gong met at a large consulting firm and "bonded over a shared vision to create a mission-led company."

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Google Introduces Its New Project Astra AI Assistant at Tuesday's I/O Event — Here's What Else You Missed

AI overviews are coming to search for everyone in the U.S. this week.

By Sherin Shibu
Collaboration

Be Memorable By Creating Your Own Personal Connection Story

Personal connection stories are a great way to make a good first impression and create a solid foundation for a new relationship.

By John Corcoran
Entrepreneurs

VOL.1 Roastlab Wants To Transform Kuwait's Coffee Industry With Its Specialty Coffee Bar

Nora Al Roumi saw how third wave specialty coffee bars and roasters were nonexistent in Kuwait and GCC as the coffee market was dependent on commercial or franchise coffee brands.

By Pamella de Leon
Social Media

How To Start a Youtube Channel: Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube can be a valuable way to grow your audience. If you're ready to create content, read more about starting a business YouTube Channel.

By Jason R. Rich
Productivity

Streamline the Way You Manage Your Business with This All-in-One Toolkit for Just $50

With this all-in-one app, you'll get access to a hub of tools made specifically for managing businesses.

By Entrepreneur Store