In the world where consumer culture has reached an unprecedented zenith, it might seem counterproductive to foster consumer awareness about the implications of their choices. But according to Olga Jeffers, founder of VintageDream, an e-commerce platform for vintage jewelry and clothing, this is the only way for the world to go now. "The ethos of conscious consumption, which I advocate, is about pausing to consider the broader impact of our buying habits," Leffers says. "It's about recognizing that what we purchase, and how we use it, can either contribute to the problem, or be part of a much-needed solution."

Today, Leffers' collection consists of more than 10,000 pieces from the most famous fashion houses: Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel, Dior, Oscar De La Renta, Nina Ricci, Miriam Haskell, and others. Leffers believes that in embracing the stories and history inherent in vintage pieces, people will start to acknowledge the role of preservation in contemporary fashion. "The essence of my #VintageMatters approach is to encourage people to recognize that their choices have power," she declares. "Power to reduce waste, to preserve history, and to make ethical and sustainable fashion choices that reverberate through our society."

Olga Jeffers is the founder of VintageDream, an e-commerce platform for vintage jewelry and clothing, and clothing brand Leffers. Source: Olga Leffers

This philosophy of fashion is embedded also in her recently launched clothing brand, Leffers. "I envision Leffers not just as a brand, but as a legacy- creating garments that hold their value and significance well into the future, ultimately becoming cherished heirlooms in someone's wardrobe," Leffers says. "It's about striking a balance between timeless design and modern responsibility, ensuring that every item we produce today is crafted with the potential to be loved and valued for decades to come."

Insider Insights: Olga Leffers shares her advice for entrepreneurs

Maintain unwavering self-confidence "Despite challenges, sustaining self-belief is crucial. Constant self-confidence fuels perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity."

Be strategic, and plan ahead "Success often hinges on the ability to think ahead. Effective planning, regular analysis, and staying task-focused are key elements that set successful entrepreneurs apart."

Embrace courage, and learn from failure "Fearlessness in exploring new ventures and learning from mistakes is vital. It's important to remember that failure often precedes success; every setback is an opportunity to grow and evolve."

