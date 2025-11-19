The MENA region stands at a defining moment. By harnessing the talents of all its people, it can unlock innovation, resilience, and growth.

November 19 marks Women's Entrepreneurship Day, a global celebration of women who innovate, lead, and transform economies. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), this day resonates deeply as we reflect on the strides made toward gender balance in leadership and the growing influence of women entrepreneurs across the region. As a former entrepreneur (I did a management buy-in of an executive search business back in 2000, expanded it globally and passed it on to the next generation in 2019), I remain enthusiastic about the role women play in business leadership everywhere.

Progress in Numbers: A Region on the Move

The GCC Board Gender Index 2025 (full transparency – Heriot-Watt University publishes this each year) offers compelling evidence of progress. Women now hold 6.8% of board positions in the GCC, up from 5.2% in 2024—a 31.9% increase in just one year. The UAE leads with 14.8% of listed company board seats held by women, followed by Bahrain at 8.5% and Oman at 6.6%. Every GCC country has recorded double-digit growth in female board appointments, signalling a shift in mindset and policy.

Yet, of 5,535 board director positions across 729 listed companies, only 379 are held by women. Sectoral disparities remain: healthcare and energy lead with 11.0% and 10.3% female representation, while materials and real estate lag behind. These figures remind us that while progress is real, the journey is far from complete.

Beyond the Numbers: Why Representation Matters

Gender balance is not just a moral imperative—it is a strategic one. Diverse leadership drives better decision-making and fosters resilience. Women bring unique perspectives and collaborative approaches that enrich boardroom dynamics. As I have often said, inclusion is not charity; it is smart business.

Entrepreneurship: The Fastest Route to Empowerment

Women's Entrepreneurship Day is a celebration of those who choose to create their own path. In my book, Financial Advice for Independent Women, I argue that "working for yourself may be the fastest way to get to your financial finish line." Globally, women are founding businesses at unprecedented rates. In the UK, affluent female business owners earn 14% more annually than their male counterparts; in the USA, women start businesses at 1.5 times the national average.

The same entrepreneurial energy is evident in the MENA region. Women-led ventures are driving innovation, creating jobs, and delivering social impact. Yet barriers persist, chief among them, a lack of confidence. Studies show that only 29% of non-entrepreneurially active women believe they have the skills to start a business, compared with 45% of men. Fear of failure looms large.

My advice? Believe in yourself. Build networks. Seek mentors. Being risk-aware is not being risk-averse. Women's ability to listen, adapt, and manage risk makes them exceptional entrepreneurs.

The MENA Context: Policy and Cultural Shifts

The region's diversity is both a challenge and an opportunity. In the UAE, regulatory reforms and public commitments to gender balance have created fertile ground for women's advancement. Elsewhere, progress is slower but steady. Policy matters, but cultural change is equally vital. Sustainable transformation requires both top-down mandates and grassroots shifts in attitudes.

Education, Networks, and Financial Independence

Education is a powerful enabler, but it must be paired with access to networks and capital. Aspiring women leaders need mentorship and visibility. Financial independence remains central. As I have written, "being in control of your finances is an extraordinarily liberating feeling." Entrepreneurship offers that control and with it, the freedom to lead.

The Road Ahead: From Representation to Influence

Celebrating Women's Entrepreneurship Day is not just about applauding achievements; it is about accelerating change. The ultimate goal is not simply to have more women in boardrooms, but to have women whose voices shape strategy and policy. True gender balance is about influence, not tokenism.

The MENA region stands at a defining moment. By harnessing the talents of all its people, it can unlock innovation, resilience, and growth. The progress captured in the GCC Board Gender Index 2025 is cause for optimism but also a call to action. On this Women's Entrepreneurship Day, let us commit to a future where leadership knows no gender and opportunity knows no bounds.

