Celebrating Women's Entrepreneurship Day: The MENA Perspective on Gender Balance and Leadership The MENA region stands at a defining moment. By harnessing the talents of all its people, it can unlock innovation, resilience, and growth.

By Professor Dame Heather J. McGregor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

November 19 marks Women's Entrepreneurship Day, a global celebration of women who innovate, lead, and transform economies. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), this day resonates deeply as we reflect on the strides made toward gender balance in leadership and the growing influence of women entrepreneurs across the region. As a former entrepreneur (I did a management buy-in of an executive search business back in 2000, expanded it globally and passed it on to the next generation in 2019), I remain enthusiastic about the role women play in business leadership everywhere.

Progress in Numbers: A Region on the Move

The GCC Board Gender Index 2025 (full transparency – Heriot-Watt University publishes this each year) offers compelling evidence of progress. Women now hold 6.8% of board positions in the GCC, up from 5.2% in 2024—a 31.9% increase in just one year. The UAE leads with 14.8% of listed company board seats held by women, followed by Bahrain at 8.5% and Oman at 6.6%. Every GCC country has recorded double-digit growth in female board appointments, signalling a shift in mindset and policy.

Yet, of 5,535 board director positions across 729 listed companies, only 379 are held by women. Sectoral disparities remain: healthcare and energy lead with 11.0% and 10.3% female representation, while materials and real estate lag behind. These figures remind us that while progress is real, the journey is far from complete.

Beyond the Numbers: Why Representation Matters

Gender balance is not just a moral imperative—it is a strategic one. Diverse leadership drives better decision-making and fosters resilience. Women bring unique perspectives and collaborative approaches that enrich boardroom dynamics. As I have often said, inclusion is not charity; it is smart business.

Entrepreneurship: The Fastest Route to Empowerment

Women's Entrepreneurship Day is a celebration of those who choose to create their own path. In my book, Financial Advice for Independent Women, I argue that "working for yourself may be the fastest way to get to your financial finish line." Globally, women are founding businesses at unprecedented rates. In the UK, affluent female business owners earn 14% more annually than their male counterparts; in the USA, women start businesses at 1.5 times the national average.

The same entrepreneurial energy is evident in the MENA region. Women-led ventures are driving innovation, creating jobs, and delivering social impact. Yet barriers persist, chief among them, a lack of confidence. Studies show that only 29% of non-entrepreneurially active women believe they have the skills to start a business, compared with 45% of men. Fear of failure looms large.

My advice? Believe in yourself. Build networks. Seek mentors. Being risk-aware is not being risk-averse. Women's ability to listen, adapt, and manage risk makes them exceptional entrepreneurs.

The MENA Context: Policy and Cultural Shifts

The region's diversity is both a challenge and an opportunity. In the UAE, regulatory reforms and public commitments to gender balance have created fertile ground for women's advancement. Elsewhere, progress is slower but steady. Policy matters, but cultural change is equally vital. Sustainable transformation requires both top-down mandates and grassroots shifts in attitudes.

Education, Networks, and Financial Independence

Education is a powerful enabler, but it must be paired with access to networks and capital. Aspiring women leaders need mentorship and visibility. Financial independence remains central. As I have written, "being in control of your finances is an extraordinarily liberating feeling." Entrepreneurship offers that control and with it, the freedom to lead.

The Road Ahead: From Representation to Influence

Celebrating Women's Entrepreneurship Day is not just about applauding achievements; it is about accelerating change. The ultimate goal is not simply to have more women in boardrooms, but to have women whose voices shape strategy and policy. True gender balance is about influence, not tokenism.

The MENA region stands at a defining moment. By harnessing the talents of all its people, it can unlock innovation, resilience, and growth. The progress captured in the GCC Board Gender Index 2025 is cause for optimism but also a call to action. On this Women's Entrepreneurship Day, let us commit to a future where leadership knows no gender and opportunity knows no bounds.

Related: Paths To Progress, A Forum Staged By Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Female Fusion, And Entrepreneur Middle East, Spurs Conversations On Gender Equity
Professor Dame Heather J. McGregor

Provost and Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Professor Dame Heather J. McGregor is the Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

Professor McGregor was previously the Executive Dean of the Edinburgh Business School, having held the post since 2016. Her earlier career was in investment banking, and she has spent 17 years as an entrepreneur leading her own executive search firm prior to her move into higher education.

Professor Dame McGregor has a PhD from the University of Hong Kong in Structured Finance and an MBA from London Business School. She is a qualified chartered management accountant (CGMA) and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. Her undergraduate degree was a BSc in Agricultural Economics & Marketing from Newcastle University. She is also a Visiting Professor at the University of Sunderland.

Professor Dame McGregor is an experienced writer and broadcaster, including writing for the Financial Times for 17 years.

She was the founder of the Taylor Bennett Foundation, www.taylorbennettfoundation.org which works to promote diversity in the communications industry, and a founding member of the steering committee of the 30% Club, which works to raise the representation of women at senior levels within publicly listed companies. Furthermore, Professor McGregor is a non-executive director of two public companies, one listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and one listed on the London Stock Exchange. She is also a member of the UK Government’s Honours Committee for the Economy.

In 2021, Professor Dame McGregor was one of the first two people at Heriot-Watt University to be named a Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. She was awarded a CBE in the 2015 Queen’s Birthday Honours List in UK for her services to business, especially diversity in the workplace. In December 2022, she was made a Dame of the British Empire in the New Year’s Honours for services to education and business and heritage in Scotland.

She is among the first to be recognised with the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) by King Charles III.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Rise of Inbound Marketing and the Death of the Cold Call

Why an "outbound" focus could be costing you sales prospects.

By Derek Miller
Fundraising

13 Tips on How to Deliver a Pitch Investors Simply Can't Turn Down

Hint: Practice your pitch. And then practice it again. And again.

By Neil Patel
Resumes & Interviewing

Why You Should Hire People Toughened by Failure, Not Those Coddled by Success

Amazon and Google discovered what the most innovative employees have in common is not how well they did at a prestige college.

By Walter Chen
Growth Strategies

How FreshToHome Co-Founder And CEO Shan Kadavil Built A Proficorn

Fresh To Home recently recently closed US$104 million in Series D funding with Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund as the lead investor.

By Tamara Pupic
Productivity

How to Avoid Side Hustle Burnout

To find success, you'll need to make a serious commitment to starting up -- even if it's just a side gig.

By Dana Sitar