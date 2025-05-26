"The momentum came from real reactions and genuine word of mouth, and I think that's exactly why it resonated. We didn't have a structured marketing plan or budget. It was all about people connecting with the product and sharing it because they truly believed in it."

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Favor, nostalgia, and creativity. The three words that Sarah Hamouda, a British-Egyptian co-founder of FIX Dessert Chocolatier (FIX), uses to describe the "Can't Get Knafeh Of It" chocolate that she created back in 2022. "It truly began with a craving as I was heavily pregnant and just desperate to find something I couldn't find anywhere else," she says. "I wanted something nostalgic, indulgent and a little bit playful. In my mind, I kept picturing this dessert that was creamy, crunchy, and familiar but still a little unexpected. That's when I started experimenting."

In less than three years, FIX's chocolate bars became a cultural moment- the world stops for a chance to enjoy this combination of milk chocolate, the shredded pastry known as kataifi, and a pistachio cream filling. That was obvious during the last World Economic Forum in Davos, where people braved the cold and waited in long lines for a taste of Hamouda's chocolate bars. But it happens in Dubai too, at 14:00 and 17:00 every day, when daily production of 500 bars sells out on Deliveroo in a matter or minutes.

Was Hamouda ready for the high demand of her treats? "Honestly, not at all! We were learning as we went, adjusting processes in real time and constantly solving problems as they came up," she says. "There were sleepless nights, but we kept going. While we may not have been fully prepared to meet the demand, we were determined to rise to the challenge and figure it out along the way."

When this story started, both Hamouda and her husband and co-founder at FIX, Yezen Alani, were working full-time corporate jobs, juggling back-to-back meetings, tight deadlines, and batches of chocolate all at once. "Our days were packed and our nights were even busier, but we were fueled by something we truly believed in," Hamouda recalls. "What really made it possible, especially in the early stages, was the incredible support from the people we surrounded ourselves with. As the FIX community started to grow, so did the demand for the product, and that's when it became clear that the brand needed our undivided attention. Stepping away from our day jobs was a big decision, but it felt right. The brand had taken on a life of its own, and we knew it was time to give it all we had."

Industry experts have praised the duo for creating "a dessert in a chocolate bar that is much more than just a regular chocolate bar," while others believe that FIX chocolate's resonance lies in its deep Middle Eastern roots as it reminds people of family traditions of sharing sweets. Yet, Hamouda explains there is much more to it. "I wanted to create something that felt personal but relatable," she says. "A brand that tapped into nostalgia without leaning too heavily on it, and felt premium without being intimidating. I had people like myself in mind: emotionally connected to food, with a strong sense of taste, a sense of humor, and an eye for detail. Yezen, my husband, has been instrumental in naming our bars. He added that quirky twist that makes people smile. With FIX, we wanted it to feel like a treat, but also something that sparks curiosity and conversation."

Image courtesy of FIX

In December 2023, when TikTok influencer Maria Vehera posted a video of herself trying Hamouda's chocolate bar, the FIX brand certainly did capture attention and get people talking. The video went viral, leading to nearly seven million likes to date, and caused the prompt christening of "Can't Get Knafeh Of It" to "Dubai chocolate." Hamouda says, "Maria's video captured the essence of FIX in such a raw, unfiltered, and engaging way. A few weeks later, my phone just wouldn't stop buzzing. Messages started pouring in from all over the world, and we were completely caught off guard. I think that's the magic of something genuine, it connects with people when you least expect it."

She adds that the brand's marketing strategy was completely organic. "People tried the bars out of curiosity or because a friend recommended it to them," Hamouda explains. "Maria, who posted the video that ended up gaining so much attention, made me see our bars through a whole new lens. It wasn't part of a strategy or campaign. She simply loved the product and wanted to share it."

"The momentum came from real reactions and genuine word of mouth, and I think that's exactly why it resonated. We didn't have a structured marketing plan or budget. It was all about people connecting with the product and sharing it because they truly believed in it."

FIX's products remain solely available in Dubai, which adds to its exclusivity, but also causes some interesting shifts in the chocolate production sector worldwide. One is independent chocolatiers and multinational brands, such as Lindt and Ülker, being urged to produce their own versions of the "Dubai chocolate" to meet the global demand. Another striking and unpredicted shift is the shortage of global pistachio supply due to the high demand for the basic kernels used in the FIX chocolate bars. "We're incredibly proud to have inspired so many brands and individuals. Seeing the impact FIX has had on the dessert industry is something we never take for granted," Hamouda says, and decides to share her views on the copycats of her business. "The frustration doesn't come from others creating their own take on "Dubai chocolate." It comes from those who directly replicate our intellectual property or use our branding to promote imitation products," she explains. "We've put so much into building something original and thoughtful, and it's important to us that our community can distinguish what's truly FIX. We've trademarked what we can, and our focus remains on what matters most: staying creative, protecting our identity, and delivering an experience that only FIX can offer."

The latest achievement of the FIX team was being to create a limited edition of a new chocolate (the Emirati Halwa) for H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE. "We were asked to create a bespoke chocolate inspired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's favorite dessert, Halwa, and we knew we had to get it right," Hamouda says. "We spent time understanding the traditional flavors, then brought in innovation, craftsmanship and the right team to give it the signature FIX touch. It took time, precision and a lot of passion, and honestly, it still feels like a dream we're proud to be living."

Looking back at the fast-paced global growth of FIX Dessert Chocolatier, Hamouda has a few tips to share with other entrepreneurs. "Pacing has definitely been one of the biggest learning curves for us. In the early days, there's so much energy and excitement that it's tempting to say yes to everything and try and do it all at once. But over time, I've come to realize that sustainable growth takes time and patience. It doesn't have to happen overnight."

She adds, "As the business evolved, I started to understand the value of stepping back a little. I'm incredibly lucky to be surrounded by a passionate, capable team, and learning to lean on them and trust the process has been a big shift for me. At the end of the day, great things are built together, and the strongest foundations are laid through steady, intentional growth."

The biggest lesson they have learned along the way? "Build slow, build true, and never give up," Hamouda says.