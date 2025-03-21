In this candid conversation, Layla challenges the myths surrounding conservatism and religious values, arguing that modern culture often distorts the essence of faith and morality.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a world where modernity often clashes with tradition, Layla K. Saleh is unafraid to speak her truth. The social media personality and podcast host recently joined Paradigm, Entrepreneur TV's thought-provoking podcast, to unpack the growing misconceptions about faith, tradition, and identity in today's fast-paced society.

In this candid conversation, Saleh challenges the myths surrounding conservatism and religious values, arguing that modern culture often distorts the essence of faith and morality. She discusses the pressures of social media, the struggle to stay true to one's beliefs, and why reconnecting with tradition may be the key to finding clarity in an increasingly chaotic world.

With her unapologetic approach and deep-rooted insights, Saleh offers a refreshing perspective on the need for balance between progress and principles. Tune in to this episode of Paradigm for an eye-opening discussion that questions everything we've been told about faith, culture, and the modern way of life.

Check out our latest episode of Paradigm on our YouTube and Spotify channels!