Paradigm: Layla K. Saleh on Tradition, Truth and the Myths of Modern Culture In this candid conversation, Layla challenges the myths surrounding conservatism and religious values, arguing that modern culture often distorts the essence of faith and morality.

By Mina Vucic

In a world where modernity often clashes with tradition, Layla K. Saleh is unafraid to speak her truth. The social media personality and podcast host recently joined Paradigm, Entrepreneur TV's thought-provoking podcast, to unpack the growing misconceptions about faith, tradition, and identity in today's fast-paced society.

In this candid conversation, Saleh challenges the myths surrounding conservatism and religious values, arguing that modern culture often distorts the essence of faith and morality. She discusses the pressures of social media, the struggle to stay true to one's beliefs, and why reconnecting with tradition may be the key to finding clarity in an increasingly chaotic world.

With her unapologetic approach and deep-rooted insights, Saleh offers a refreshing perspective on the need for balance between progress and principles. Tune in to this episode of Paradigm for an eye-opening discussion that questions everything we've been told about faith, culture, and the modern way of life.

Mina Vucic

Director of Production and Multimedia, BNC Publishing

Mina Vucic is the Director of Production and Multimedia at BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

