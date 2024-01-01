A. Balachandran

Senior General Manager of VIT-Technology Business Incubator

Dr A. Balachandran is the senior general manager of VIT-Technology Business Incubator, located in Vellore, India. He is also vice president of Indian Science & Technology Entrepreneur Parks, and Business Incubators Association (ISBA).

 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

10 Things That Make Israel a Compelling Start Up Hub

The country is home to 5000 active start ups, with 600 more being added every year

More Authors You Might Like