A. Balachandran
Senior General Manager of VIT-Technology Business Incubator
Dr A. Balachandran is the senior general manager of VIT-Technology Business Incubator, located in Vellore, India. He is also vice president of Indian Science & Technology Entrepreneur Parks, and Business Incubators Association (ISBA).
