Aaron Jourden
Senior Research Manager (Global), Technomic, Inc.
Aaron has spent the past 10 years helping Technomic clients and partners better understand the competitive landscape and areas of growth opportunity in the global foodservice industry. He currently contributes content, research and analysis to Technomic’s Global Foodservice Planning Program, a comprehensive program that delivers key insights, strategies and trends for chain operators, manufacturers, distributors and other food service companies.
He also creates custom global research projects and reports that help clients make informed decisions about their businesses.
