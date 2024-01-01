CEO, ANA Design

Brainchild of Amin Nayyar, ANA Design specializes in conceiving modern, high-caliber solutions based on the design philosophy of constantly seeking to produce excellence and high quality work within a stated budget. The company has successfully delivered numerous projects to not only the domestic market but successfully pierced through international barriers to reach architectural milestones in Middle East and West Africa. Integrating architecture and sustainable strategies is the prime nucleus of the company. The firm works across various sectors like retail, education, commercial and process industries.