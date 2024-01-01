Andrew Nicholls

Managing director and co-founder, CARMA ASIA

Andrew co-founded CARMA ASIA, a AI-powered company, to help organizations seamlessly monitor, analyse and evaluate online and offline communications; providing real-time intelligence and in-depth analysis across media channels, languages and industries in Asia.

Andrew is responsible for the strategy and expansion of the business and leads the commercial and operational teams throughout the region.

With 13 years experience in the media industry spanning the UK, India and Southeast Asia, Andrew has held senior management positions at global companies including Dennis Publishing and HighEnd Media.

His successes resulted in him being listed in Media Week’s '30 Under 30' and voted as Media Week's 'Rising Star of the Year'.

Outside of work, Andrew is a martial arts, surfing and cigar enthusiast, and enjoys travelling in Asia.