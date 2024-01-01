Associate Professor at the SKOLKOVO Business School

Andrey Shapenko is Associate Professor at the SKOLKOVO Business School and expert with the HKUST-SKOLKOVO EMBA for Eurasia Program. He is an experienced professional in strategy, project management and people development with a track record in leading Russian and international industrial corporations. Andrey holds an MBA from IMD and a Ph.D. in Economics and Masters in Project Management from Russian State University of Oil and Gas.