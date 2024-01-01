Andrey Shapenko
Associate Professor at the SKOLKOVO Business School
Andrey Shapenko is Associate Professor at the SKOLKOVO Business School and expert with the HKUST-SKOLKOVO EMBA for Eurasia Program. He is an experienced professional in strategy, project management and people development with a track record in leading Russian and international industrial corporations. Andrey holds an MBA from IMD and a Ph.D. in Economics and Masters in Project Management from Russian State University of Oil and Gas.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Five Qualities Leaders Need in the Modern World
Any leader who wants to avoid being made obsolete will have to adapt to the times
Why Only Those Who Embrace Change Become Champions in Business
High-level managers give plenty of lip service to change, but deep down they do not like to work on themselves – in reality, even the best managers are reluctant to change