Anton Chumak Andryakov

CEO of Coaching Hub

 

Anton Chumak Andryakov is the chief executive officer of Coaching Hub, a platform designed to change the way clients and coaches interact and match with each other. He has combined the leadership learned from US Marine Corps military background with his 10-year career in health and fitness management to help people realize their potential by impacting their mind.

 

Latest

Lifestyle

Busy Is Not The New Stupid

Treat yourself to some empty time to simply sit and think

Starting a Business

When the Going Gets Tough, Keep Going

Sometimes, a short-term pain is the perfect input for long-term gain

Growth Strategies

The Greatest Life Hack the Oak Tree Teaches

Being yourself all the time can mean saying no to 99 per cent of things in front of you, but that one per cent makes you able to move mountains

Lifestyle

The Health and Fitness Trends of 2019 That Every Entrepreneur Should Know

The overstimulation with technology and always being reachable is affecting our overall well-being

News and Trends

3 Keys to Picking the Right Coach

Just like within sports, there are many sub-categories for different coaching types

Leadership

Why it is Important for Leaders to Show Emotions at Work

Being open about feelings and showing vulnerability helps in establishing a better connection with employees

