Anton Chumak Andryakov
CEO of Coaching Hub
Anton Chumak Andryakov is the chief executive officer of Coaching Hub, a platform designed to change the way clients and coaches interact and match with each other. He has combined the leadership learned from US Marine Corps military background with his 10-year career in health and fitness management to help people realize their potential by impacting their mind.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
When the Going Gets Tough, Keep Going
Sometimes, a short-term pain is the perfect input for long-term gain
The Greatest Life Hack the Oak Tree Teaches
Being yourself all the time can mean saying no to 99 per cent of things in front of you, but that one per cent makes you able to move mountains
The Health and Fitness Trends of 2019 That Every Entrepreneur Should Know
The overstimulation with technology and always being reachable is affecting our overall well-being
3 Keys to Picking the Right Coach
Just like within sports, there are many sub-categories for different coaching types
Why it is Important for Leaders to Show Emotions at Work
Being open about feelings and showing vulnerability helps in establishing a better connection with employees