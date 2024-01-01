Co-founder and CEO, Shopmatic

Anurag Avula is the co-founder of Shopmatic, a unique online platform that provides the entire ecosystem for anyone wanting to sell online. An industry veteran, Anurag has spent more than 20 years in Online Commerce, Payments, Banking & Technology helping various organizations develop new market opportunities and businesses in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to launching Shopmatic in December 2014, Anurag held senior roles at companies like Standard Chartered Bank, NCR, MasterCard and was most recently Senior Director for Merchant Sales, Strategy, and Operations at PayPal Asia-Pacific, where he met the other co-founders of Shopmatic. As a CoFounder& CEO of the company, Anurag Avula leads his team towards driving sustainable market growth and delivering value for its stakeholders. Today, Shopmatic with its Shopmatic Pro & Shopmatic Go product lines has over 100,000 customers with a presence in India, Singapore, and Hong Kong and has plans to expand to other countries in the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa regions.