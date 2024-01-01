Chris Richardson

CEO, Linius Technologies

Chris is a global entrepreneur and investor. He sits on the board of directors of Mirovoy Sales, a sales outsourcing company based in Prague, the Czech Republic; The Ibis Network Limited, a content marketing agency based in Hong Kong; and is a partner in CW Richardson & Associates, a management consulting firm focused on small technology businesses around the world.

With over 20 years of sales, marketing, and operations management experience, Chris brings Silicon Valley best practices to technology companies around the world.