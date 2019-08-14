Clayton Durant
CEO, CAD Management
A Brand's Greatest Currency In a Pandemic: Empathy and Purpose
With the government's ability to soften the blow of the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession fading away, this presents a unique opportunity for brands and corporations to earn their stripes and build brand loyalty
BandsinTown's Data First Approach Could Revive The Crippled Touring Business from COVID-19
In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur, we met with Sergeant virtually over Zoom to discuss the state of the global touring business amidst COVID-19, how Bansintown's data will mitigate risk and maximize profit for both artists and promoters, and why the firm's mission continues to focus on scaling independent artists
How 'Influencers' Are Becoming Marketers' Preferred Way to Sell Brands
Amber Venz Box, founder and president of influencer network rewardStyle, discusses the process of building a billion dollar company, the importance of big data in validating influencer impact, and the role China and India's smartphone growth plays in growing influencer's value
The Evolving Role Of Experiential Marketing In Building Global Brands
Justin Moss, chief executive officer, and founder of the Pineapple Agency, on why building an experiential marketing strategy around brands, product releases, and music festivals is becoming a critical piece to winning over consumers' trust and brand loyalty
How Gaming can Help People Discover New Music
William Morris, head of gaming at Red Light Management comments on gaming's place in music discovery and why the gaming industry's future growth is dependent on China and India's middle class.
NUE Agency's Jesse Kirshbaum on Brands' Evolving Relationship with the Music Industry
In conversation with CAD Management CEO Clayton Durant, NUE Agency's CEO Jesse Kirshbaum discusses why brands need a chief music officer, and how the music industry can better communicate its value to advertisers and brands