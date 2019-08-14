Clayton Durant

CEO, CAD Management

Clayton Durant is the founder and CEO of CAD Management, an entertainment consulting company which focuses on event, tour, and strategic management for indie artists and brands.

Latest

Growth Strategies

A Brand's Greatest Currency In a Pandemic: Empathy and Purpose

With the government's ability to soften the blow of the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession fading away, this presents a unique opportunity for brands and corporations to earn their stripes and build brand loyalty

News and Trends

BandsinTown's Data First Approach Could Revive The Crippled Touring Business from COVID-19

In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur, we met with Sergeant virtually over Zoom to discuss the state of the global touring business amidst COVID-19, how Bansintown's data will mitigate risk and maximize profit for both artists and promoters, and why the firm's mission continues to focus on scaling independent artists

Marketing

How 'Influencers' Are Becoming Marketers' Preferred Way to Sell Brands

Amber Venz Box, founder and president of influencer network rewardStyle, discusses the process of building a billion dollar company, the importance of big data in validating influencer impact, and the role China and India's smartphone growth plays in growing influencer's value

Marketing

The Evolving Role Of Experiential Marketing In Building Global Brands

Justin Moss, chief executive officer, and founder of the Pineapple Agency, on why building an experiential marketing strategy around brands, product releases, and music festivals is becoming a critical piece to winning over consumers' trust and brand loyalty

Marketing

How Gaming can Help People Discover New Music

William Morris, head of gaming at Red Light Management comments on gaming's place in music discovery and why the gaming industry's future growth is dependent on China and India's middle class.

News and Trends

NUE Agency's Jesse Kirshbaum on Brands' Evolving Relationship with the Music Industry

In conversation with CAD Management CEO Clayton Durant, NUE Agency's CEO Jesse Kirshbaum discusses why brands need a chief music officer, and how the music industry can better communicate its value to advertisers and brands

