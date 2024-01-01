Co-Founder of Sendle, a technology company taking on Australia Post in parcel delivery

Craig Davis has led creative and business transformations across international networks. Twice. He is the co-founder of Sendle, which has been recognized as one of Australia’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies, two years running. Craig has been named one of Australia’s Top 10 Marketers, two years in a row.

Craig is also a Certified ‘Search Inside Yourself’ Teacher working across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. He has taught startups, investment banks, tech companies, media organizations, manufacturers, telcos, universities, hospitals, government, and small business entrepreneurs.

He is Adjunct Professor at UTS Business School, a board member, startup advisor, and the fastest Australian to run a marathon at the North Pole.