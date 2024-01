Dr Cle-Anne Gabriel

Lecturer, Strategy & Entrepreneurship Discipline, UQ Business School

Cle-Anne is a lecturer within the Strategy Discipline, and UQ Business School's Director for the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education (UN PRME). She is a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (SFHEA), an award-winning educator, a Paul R. Lawrence Fellow and a Director of the North American Case Research Association (NACRA).