Dr. Peter Hsieh

General Partner, Acorn Pacific Ventures

Dr. Peter Hsieh is a General Partner at Acorn Pacific Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm with a focus on global technology strategies in North America and Asia. Peter is one of the few venture capitalists that has about 10 years of direct living and venture capital experience in Silicon Valley, and another 10 years of the same in Greater China.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

Tips for a Successful Cross-border VC Model

While investing internationally might pose additional risks and challenges, it can also be rewarding both economically and educationally, for VCs in any market

Technology

The Key Role Taiwan Will Play in Industry 4.0

According to a World Economic Forum report Taiwan is in the midst of an innovation-driven economy, but these findings are unsurprising

More Authors You Might Like