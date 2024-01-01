Founder, CEO of Ecosystem Technologies International Inc

Dr. Robert Y. So is the Founder and CEO of Ecosystem Technologies International, Inc. (ESTII), the Philippines’ premier environmental technology solutions company by water projects portfolio. He is a polymath, with achievements in technology development and applied science, engineering and design, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. So is a holder of more than 10 patents in water and wastewater related technologies applied in the domains of uninterruptible drinking water production, and wastewater recycling and reuse for non-potable purposes.