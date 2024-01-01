Eugene Cheng
Partner and creative lead, HighSpark
Eugene Cheng, partner and creative lead at HighSpark, a strategic presentation agency that offers presentation training and strategy services to Fortune 500 companies and fundraising startups.
In 2017, he launched Motionsauce, a video messaging company that allows businesses to share their unique stories via animated video productions that drive viewers to take action.
Eugene has also expanded his repertoire to include consulting services to leading blockchain companies like Switcheo, Bolt and more. He helps them effectively communicate their unique solutions in a crowded cryptocurrency marketplace, and provides them with tools to successfully pitch their cases to investors.
