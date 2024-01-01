Ezra Ferraz
Managing Partner of Ambidextr,
Ezra Ferraz is the managing partner of Ambidextr, a content marketing studio that serves tech companies in the Asia Pacific. He is also the co-author of Asian Founders at Work, which features interviews with some of the top founders across the Asia Pacific. He graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in history and earned a Master in Professional Writing from the University of Southern California.
