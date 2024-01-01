Francesca Langton Kendall

Workplace wellbeing consultant, Making Moves

 

Francesca is the workplace wellbeing consultant at Making Moves, a commercial property startup based in Shoreditch. She is currently studying towards an MSc in Workplace Health and Wellbeing and consults clients on how they can improve their workplaces. This includes the physical office environment, promoting healthy habits, improving the wellbeing of staff, and creating a positive, inclusive culture.

Can Ambition Be Counterproductive?

It can turn you into a person who forgets to care about other people and even yourself

