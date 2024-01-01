Gaayathri Periasami
Founder, Baby Peppers
Gaayathri is the Australia-based founder and creator of Baby Peppers, an ethical and sustainable business specializing in heritage techniques and slow fashion while invested in making a social change.
Latest
'Rejection' Is Nothing More Than Social Constructionism
The hard, solid definition of 'rejection' is that it is simply a noun; it is just a thing. It doesn't have any seriousness attached to it. 'Rejection' is no more important than say a bus or a car, or an umbrella.
The Importance of Being Visible
The only way to cut through the clutter and noise of your competition is to make yourself relevant
5 Things You Need to Ditch to Create the Life You Desire
First of all, stop chasing perfection
Why You Should Make this Year Data-driven
A data-driven approach is the best one to keep the sail of businesses afloat. Here's how businesses can target their focus-audience and tell alluring stories by using data
6 Simple Ways to Lift Yourself Out of a Business Rut
Every loss you encounter allows negativity and stagnation to creep in but it also gives a chance to look and work at things from a fresh perspective