Gary Chen

Gary Chen is a writer who has been tracking the Asian business landscape for several years and takes special interest in tracking trends that disrupt the business landscape. 

Reinventing Software Exits: A New Path Beyond Traditional Private Equity

"Software entrepreneurs have long struggled to sell their business with confidence and absolute financial stability, so we came up with a better way. We'll spend up to $30M (USD) on our first acquisition. I'm excited to give founders the dream exit I wished for," Sanket Bhasin, Managing Partner, Spring Street Capital

Adapting to a Dynamic Market: FBS's Strategic Journey in Forex

Players make and lose fortunes in this domain at the speed of light. In this realm of ruthless change, many brokers vanish as fast as they appear. Yet, a select few not only survive but flourish.

How Why Unified Created the First Hands-Free Franchise Model

Why Unified has set out to redefine this paradigm by introducing the first truly hands-free franchise model, offering a new approach to franchising and creating opportunities for aspiring business owners.

Redefining This Country's Digital Landscape Through Resilience and Vision

Faiz ul Hassan: From Humble Beginnings to Leading Wordsense.

How This UAE Company is Transforming Digital Advertising with Blockchain and AI Agents

UAE-based company VeraViews is on a mission to eliminate fraudulent ad traffic once and for all, using AI and distributed ledger technology. Here's their story.

How This One Project Is Leveraging the Power of AI in the Crypto Space

Explore how Hero.io, powered by Apta's innovative AI, is set to revolutionize the Web3 landscape.

