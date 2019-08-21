Gero Decker

Co-founder and CEO, Signavio

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Why Customer-centricity Wins Out Every Time

Customer-centricity is synonymous with successful businesses, especially as markets are saturated with more choice than ever, and savvy customers are increasingly empowered to explore their options

Starting a Business

Process Excellence and Customer Satisfaction: Can Disruptors Have Both?

Focusing on process excellence is essential to performance, but it also has the potential to shift the central vision of a company away from the customer. Read how you can simultaneously achieve process excellence and customer satisfaction.

Growth Strategies

5 Things Disruptive Startups Must Consider When Setting Up Business Processes

For many disruptors, finding the right time to transition into the next period of growth while keeping up with - and scaling - their offering is a significant challenge. This is where business process management (BPM) comes in.

Finance

4 Ways Business Process Management Solutions Can Transform Big Banks

Despite the finance sector's rapid rate of change, the cost of non-compliance is colossal, and there's no question that financial institutions need to change their relationship with compliance

Technology

The Power of Data: Four Ways Process Mining Can Save Your Business

Businesses today are not reaping the benefits of what we call 'process mining', instead relying on human instinct as a metric of process efficiency

Growth Strategies

How to Scale with Robots: Automation Done Right

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is the way of the future when it comes to successfully scaling your business, but doing it well is more complex than a one-size-fits-all approach.

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...