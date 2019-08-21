Gero Decker
Co-founder and CEO, Signavio
Latest
Why Customer-centricity Wins Out Every Time
Customer-centricity is synonymous with successful businesses, especially as markets are saturated with more choice than ever, and savvy customers are increasingly empowered to explore their options
Process Excellence and Customer Satisfaction: Can Disruptors Have Both?
Focusing on process excellence is essential to performance, but it also has the potential to shift the central vision of a company away from the customer. Read how you can simultaneously achieve process excellence and customer satisfaction.
5 Things Disruptive Startups Must Consider When Setting Up Business Processes
For many disruptors, finding the right time to transition into the next period of growth while keeping up with - and scaling - their offering is a significant challenge. This is where business process management (BPM) comes in.
4 Ways Business Process Management Solutions Can Transform Big Banks
Despite the finance sector's rapid rate of change, the cost of non-compliance is colossal, and there's no question that financial institutions need to change their relationship with compliance
The Power of Data: Four Ways Process Mining Can Save Your Business
Businesses today are not reaping the benefits of what we call 'process mining', instead relying on human instinct as a metric of process efficiency
How to Scale with Robots: Automation Done Right
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is the way of the future when it comes to successfully scaling your business, but doing it well is more complex than a one-size-fits-all approach.