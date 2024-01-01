Gracy Fernandez
CEO-founder, Graventure
Gracy Fernandez is the CEO and founder of car rental platform, Graventure.
Latest
Can Ed-Tech Democratize Education In Asia Pacific?
Asia Pacific has begun to take a more digital approach to education. But these efforts have little visibility.
Why Launching Your Startup Early Could Be A Problem
Every company is part of a larger innovation ecosystem, all of which play a role in ensuring that your product is accepted by the market
How These Three Companies Are Revolutionising Recruiting in Asia Pacific
Employees hired via a referral or recommendation tend to be a better cultural fit, contribute more value to the company, and even stay longer
Four Agri-Tech Innovations in Asia Pacific that Are Changing the Game for Agriculture
With food shortage threatening the region, agri-tech may be one of the few fields where entrepreneurs can create social impact and make good money