Issac Shira
Bio
Issac Shira is an independent journalist and analyst covering technology policy, digital infrastructure, and startup ecosystems. His reporting focuses on the socio-economic impact of innovation in emerging economies.
Latest
Nigeria's Future Lies in its Young Minds: Prince Adewole Adebayo
Lawyer by trade and politician by demand, Prince Adewole Adebayo is a leading voice for unlocking Nigeria's young talent and entrepreneurship.
How a Digital Marketing Expert Uses AI to Help Startup Teams Punch Above Their Weight
Many startups struggle during the crucial scaling stages due to small teams juggling too much. Limited marketing budgets and a lack of expertise hold big dreams back and add to the challenges of already overwhelmed startups. But digital marketing expert Noor Mahe found a smart way. "With AI-powered content workflows, startups can reduce burnout and scale faster," says Noor.
UAE Tech Firm Launches Country's First Ad Exchange Platform To Combat Ad Fraud
The platform was developed under the country's innovative NextGenFDI initiative that helps connect local companies with verified advertisers and publishers.