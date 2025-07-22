Many startups struggle during the crucial scaling stages due to small teams juggling too much. Limited marketing budgets and a lack of expertise hold big dreams back and add to the challenges of already overwhelmed startups. But digital marketing expert Noor Mahe found a smart way. "With AI-powered content workflows, startups can reduce burnout and scale faster," says Noor.

Thousands of startups are folding due to limited resources. Noor knows this deeply. While volunteering with the Hult Prize Foundation, Noor collaborated with student-led startups and supported accelerator programs focused on tackling urgent social issues. Later, through other experiences, he saw a different kind of pressure in investor-backed, for-profit ventures. The pattern was repeated, with two co-founders trying to do the work of twenty. They didn't have a dedicated marketing team, budget to hire specialists, or the time to keep up with abruptly changing technology. "Our investors only care about ROI," one CTO told him, "but no one sees the weight we carry." Noor saw it and decided to fix it.

In fact, Noor undertook an independent research study that is gaining recognition among marketing professionals. Tired of hearing people say "just use ChatGPT for content creation" without a comprehensive AI strategy. Noor spent a year analyzing the performance of widely used generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Jasper, Claude, and Pi.ai, focusing on social media content. His empirical study combined a practitioner-focused sentiment survey of 76 marketers with a textual analysis of thousands of AI-generated posts, assessing the AI-generated content for tone, empathy, and logical reasoning. The analysis uncovered striking variations. While all tools responded to the same prompt, they differed significantly in emotional depth, tone consistency, and persuasive quality, which are crucial in content strategy. Noor's work is one of the first to give practical, evidence-based guidance on using generative AI for social media.

"This work has real academic and professional weight", said Noor. He is sharing his findings at the American Marketing Association in the 2025 Summer Academic Conference in Chicago, IL. It exemplifies Noor's unique expertise in digital marketing, AI, and entrepreneurship. He holds a STEM MBA from Hult International Business School in Boston. In 2018, the Hult Prize Foundation recognized him as the best campus director among over 1,000 schools worldwide, highlighting his leadership and commitment to innovation.

Speaking about his mission to make AI more accessible and effective, Noor said, "Using every AI tool out there is not cool, it's about choosing the right ones, and guiding others to do the same." Noor is leading webinars on AI in digital marketing, actively mentoring peers in the industry and academia. He currently works in the higher education sector. He is among the strong voices on AI in digital marketing. His peers have taken note. One marketer shared, "This framework has completely changed how I approach social media content. I used to bounce between ChatGPT and Google's Gemini without much thought. Now I actually pause and choose the one that best fits the emotional tone I'm going for. When you're working solo or with a small team, that kind of clarity makes all the difference." Noor's work is helping people move from guesswork to strategy, making AI feel purposeful rather than overwhelming.

His study is designed for small teams pursuing early wins while building long-term impact, like startups in the post-MVP traction phase. At this stage, dreams are big, but resources are razor-thin. Noor's framework helps startups cut costs by avoiding premature hiring or needing full in-house marketing teams. Just as importantly, it helps them navigate the fast-moving AI landscape with clarity. It's not about using every new tool—it's about using the right one, for the right task, with the right audience in mind.