The platform was developed under the country's innovative NextGenFDI initiative that helps connect local companies with verified advertisers and publishers.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

VeraViews, a United Arab Emirates-based adtech firm developing ad-fraud detection solutions has announced the country's first home-grown Ad Exchange and Supply-Side Platform (SSP), according to a recent media report. The platform was developed under the country's innovative NextGenFDI initiative that helps connect local companies with verified advertisers and publishers. The announcement further introduces the UAE's biggest media outlet Khaleej Times as its the first official publisher.

The futuristic move aims to ensure the ad experience remains free from malicious actors, and enforces the rigorous Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and digital crime prevention regimes put in place by the Emirati government.

According to one article from Forbes, global ad fraud is projected to reach a massive $172 billion. The solution by VeraViews aims to cut out intermediaries and minimize invalid traffic (IVT) to help boost the UAE's profile as a top ad destination. Employing blockchain technology to help combat fraud is a natural use case of the distributed ledger approach. After capturing the UAE market, its next aim is to target the global advertising sector.

The project is being launched under the umbrella of the country's ambitious Digital Economy Strategy 31, a wide-ranging initiative to boost the country's digital economy footprint through investments in blockchain technology, AI, and IoT infrastructure.

Khaleej Times and VeraViews

The renowned Gulf media Khaleej Times is the first official verified publishing partner on the new VeraViews platform. It offers fully certified, fraud-free ad placements for companies of all backgrounds. The media house offers a locally built, completely transparent programmatic ad inventory and is proud to be an exclusive partner of the anti-fraudulent ad initiative.

"By launching the UAE's first home-grown, fraud-proof Ad Exchange, (the firm) speaks to our mandate for trust, transparency, and advanced data governance," stated Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE government.

The CEO of Khaleej Times Charles Yardley welcomed the improved ad experience of the media house and further commented that "Khaleej Times is proud to light the way for the UAE's next-gen digital economy. Onboarding to the VeraViews Ad Exchange means our inventory is not just premium — it will be 100 per certified and fraud-free, with a significant increase in demand. Advertisers gain instant, accountable access to loyal Gulf audiences, while we advance the nation's drive for transparent, tech-led media."

Olena Buyan, the Chief Product Officer at VeraViews detailed the strategic nature of the verified ad economy and taking KT onboard:

"Khaleej Times onboarding as the first premium publisher partner signals — both to the market and to Centennial 2071 ambitions — that the UAE intends to lead, not follow, in creating a trust-first advertising ecosystem."

Massive Advantage for Legitimate Businesses

At the fundamental level, VeraViews' SSP platform is a digital marketplace for adverts. It helps connect advertisers with available ad space across multiple websites and mobile apps automatically. Local news sites, video platforms, and mobile apps remain the primary destination these days, but through an automated protocol, the publishing experience is streamlined and gives companies complete control over their monetization. Brand integrity is a crucial component of the online ad experience, and the new ad marketplace allows firms to maintain their unique brand identity.

The ad platform uses well-tested technologies like AdTrace and Proof of Traffic (PoT) to help detect fraud and incorporate strict Know Your Business (KYB) protocols. It ensures every ad impression is legitimate and every transaction can be traced back to legitimate sources, as every participant within the ecosystem is verified.

According to Jean Laurent Vion, the MD of Global Media outlet Mazarine:

"The launch of the VeraViews Ad Exchange and SSP marks a pivotal moment for the region's digital advertising ecosystem [...]. We're proud to support this next-generation solution, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation, performance, and integrity in brand storytelling,"