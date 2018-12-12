Jana Matthews
Professor and director of the Australian Centre for Business Growth, University of South Australia
Jana Matthews is the ANZ Chair in Business Growth, Professor, and Director of the Australian Centre for Business Growth at the University of South Australia’s Business School. She has a doctorate from Harvard, has founded five companies, and was on the founding team of the Kauffman Foundation’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Leadership. Matthews is an expert on entrepreneurial leadership and business growth, has written eight books, and designed award-winning programs that teach CEO’s and executives how to lead and manage growth companies. She was selected as one of the most influential women in Australia in AFR and QANTAS100 Women of Influence Awards 2018.
Latest
Is your Business Idea Good, Bad or Ugly?
If you don't do the basic research, you could end up with a copy-cat idea that no one will buy
Why Growing a Business is like Learning to Play Four-dimensional Chess
Taking an opponent's piece can open up an opportunity for you to strike deep in their territory, just like winning a big contract can negatively impact your competitors.
Getting your Company Ready for Continuous Growth
If you want your company to power through the startup stage and into initial growth, you will need to change from doing everything yourself and taking all the decisions on your own
Five Ways to Use Other People's Money to Finance Your Growth
Look beyond bank loans, and friends and family
Respecting Women as Purchasers is Key to Business Growth
It's surprising that more people, especially salespeople, haven't yet figured out that women account for 85 percent of all purchases and drive 70-80 percent of all consumer spending
Planning Business in the Face of Uncertainty
Fire/flood, cyber attacks, or new competitors are all risks that could hurt work. It's best to be ready, always