Jared Polites

Venture Partner, 7BC

Jared Polites is a Partner at LaunchTeam, a niche marketing agency and accelerator that leverages a private network of expert partners to drive growth. He is also a venture partner at 7BC, a multi-stage VC firm. Jared writes often about entrepreneurship, decentralization, and lifestyle design. 

Latest

Starting a Business

5 Takeaways From an Entrepreneur's Profit + Purpose Social Business Model

For once, profit is not the enemy, but rather a catalyst to drive social good

News and Trends

Why the Solution to Fast Fashion Might Be Luxury Goods

While fast fashion is not going anywhere anytime soon, the shift in consumer education is happening more and more and brands are noticing and adapting

Finance

5 Unconventional Ways to Attract VCs

Knowing how to approach VCs is critical in succeeding in both gaining their attention and closing an investment

Growth Strategies

5 Strategies to Manage Clients in Asia Remotely

Conducting business remotely is not always easy, as fluctuating time zones and cultural differences can provide challenges

