Jeanlie Añonuevo
Financial Planner, FWD Life Philippines
Jeanlie is a financial planner at FWD Life Philippines and an independent real estate agent based in the Philippines. As a writer and analyst, I am primarily interested in the intersection of technology and traditional industries like insurance and real estate.
Latest
What Tech Founders Must Know About the Sachet Economy in Asia
For years, products packaged in bite-sizes have been marketed as a strategy to increase trials and actual market penetration, especially among the underprivileged in emerging markets