Jude Regev

Founder-CEO, Jointer and Element Zero Network

Jude's talent for developing effective digital ideas and big data solutions have resulted in successfully growing five companies and three successful exits. Jointer.io, powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, is designed to help investors and property owners increase their returns, minimize risks, and improve liquidity in the commercial real estate industry. Element Zero is a not-for-profit organization that has developed a turnkey stablecoin platform that provides the ability for organizations and governments to launch stablecoins benefiting from the Element Zero Network’s stablecoin 2.0 methodology. Element Zero platform’s model is built to make the world a better place for all by protecting against long-term inflation and eliminating the possibility for any volatility.