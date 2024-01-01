Karina Owen
An avid mentor and investor for young entrepreneurs building a brand in the lifestyle and entertainment sector.
Following Passion Systematically To Build a Successful Career
How Cody Vaujin strategically combined his passions in maths and sports to get recognition as a leader of his industry
