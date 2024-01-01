Kazu Takiguchi
CEO-founder, Creadits
Kazu is founder and CEO of Creadits, a single global marketplace for advertising talent, using a unified currency--Creadits. Creadits are used globally to acquire anything required to start advertising - graphic design, video shoots, writing, campaign management, training, even data.
Latest
Lessons to be learned from the Asian Digital Ad Industry
In a modern and culturally diverse society, content in ads should not be taken lightly
Agency vs In-house vs Freelancers: A Startup's Guide to Advertising Options
Each company will need to identify what it is they need and match that with their budget. Quality and efficiency are the key
Marketing for Asian Startups: Luxury or Necessity?
Since startups have a limited budget to operate with, how much should they invest in marketing? And why could it change the number of startups who make it past the 10-year mark?
Why Gap Between Have and Have-nots is Closing in Asian Advertising
While the number of ad tech providers continues to grow in number, a large portion has already been replaced by freely available tools from tech giants Facebook and Google
What You Should Know About the Singapore Startup Scene
Eighty out of the world's top 100 tech firms have operations in the city and are increasing their investments
How to Crack the Asian Ad Industry
Businesses must make an effort to stay updated despite geographic distance and time zone differences
