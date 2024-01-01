Kazu Takiguchi

CEO-founder, Creadits

 

Kazu is founder and CEO of Creadits, a single global marketplace for advertising talent, using a unified currency--Creadits. Creadits are used globally to acquire anything required to start advertising - graphic design, video shoots, writing, campaign management, training, even data.  

Latest

Marketing

Lessons to be learned from the Asian Digital Ad Industry

In a modern and culturally diverse society, content in ads should not be taken lightly

News and Trends

Agency vs In-house vs Freelancers: A Startup's Guide to Advertising Options

Each company will need to identify what it is they need and match that with their budget. Quality and efficiency are the key

Marketing

Marketing for Asian Startups: Luxury or Necessity?

Since startups have a limited budget to operate with, how much should they invest in marketing? And why could it change the number of startups who make it past the 10-year mark?

Marketing

Why Gap Between Have and Have-nots is Closing in Asian Advertising

While the number of ad tech providers continues to grow in number, a large portion has already been replaced by freely available tools from tech giants Facebook and Google

Starting a Business

What You Should Know About the Singapore Startup Scene

Eighty out of the world's top 100 tech firms have operations in the city and are increasing their investments

Marketing

How to Crack the Asian Ad Industry

Businesses must make an effort to stay updated despite geographic distance and time zone differences

