Keira Baker

Guest writer

 

Keira is a Digital Marketing Consultant at Laundry Lane Productions - a Sydney-based Video Production Company specialising in capturing incredible stories that help you engage more authentically with your audience.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Social Media

Connecting With Your Target Audience Through Video

Great video content isn't about you, it's about your audience

More Authors You Might Like