Lisa Lobo

Bio

Lisa Lobo has been a writer and author with over 15 of experience tracking the Asian markets writing about the trends that shape and shake the business world. 

Latest

News and Trends

This Approach to Design is Luxury Living's Future

With a background influenced by both architecture and medical fields, Kohlbecker applies an informed perspective to wellness-focused design.

News and Trends

Meet the Visionary Shaping Entertainment Through Blockchain

Some of the world's biggest IPs are in the hands of big corporations skeptical about Web3. Meet Christiaan Eisberg, the CEO bridging big Web2 IPs with the novelty of the blockchain.

News and Trends

Meet the CEO, Visionary Behind the Future Growth Matrix

With over eight years of marketing expertise and three years of entrepreneurial experience, Çakmak has played a pivotal role in transforming corporate enterprises and startups.

News and Trends

Revolutionising Decentralised Finance: How This Comoany is Shaping the Future of DeFi

Through its innovative approach to market-making and liquidity management, the company is reshaping the DeFi landscape while addressing the challenges that come with it.

