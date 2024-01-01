Lonne Jaffe
Managing director, Insight Venture Partners
Lonne Jaffe is the managing director at Insight Venture Partners. He was previously the CEO of Insight portfolio company Syncsort, which he joined in 2013 after serving as the senior vice president for corporate strategy at CA Technologies. Prior to CA, Lonne spent over a decade at IBM, where he led a number of sizable software acquisitions and held various technology strategy and operating executive roles.
Lonne received undergraduate (Walt Disney Company Foundation Scholarship, Detur Book Prize, Phi Beta Kappa) and master’s degrees from Harvard University.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How You Can Protect Your Company From Hackers
Technology is not enough to combat cyber threats alone-human talent plays a critical role too
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-