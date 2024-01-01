Matthew Yao
Entrepreneur, investor and social media influencer
Matthew Yao is a 19-year-old entrepreneur, investor and social media influencer who inspires young people to achieve greatness through continued education.
Why it is Important to Have a Shifu in Life
One of the most common mistakes beginner entrepreneurs make is succumbing to the trap of overconfidence
