Monir Islam
Chief visionary officer and co-founder, BE
British entrepreneur and businessman Monir Islam is the chief visionary officer and co-founder of BE, an evolutionary company equipping individuals to prepare them for the future of work.
His avant-garde ideas and concepts have taken his business venture a notch higher in the digital innovations space, making him one of the most reputable chief visionary officers in the industry.
