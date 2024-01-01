Sr. Network Engineer, AW Rostamani

Muhammad Yasir Fayyaz is a Senior Network Engineer (Group IT) at AW Rostamani, Dubai. He is a certified professional in system security and network, with multi-industry experience in information technology, network and security infrastructure designing, implementation and administration. Prior to this, he has served as a network security consultant and senior manager for various corporations at international level. He is also a speaker, trainer and a writer. He has written scores of articles on various system security and IT-related issues. He has a keen interest on current and future technologies, its impact on businesses and personal lives.