Nalisha Patel

Guest writer

 

Nalisha Patel teaches business owners how to gain free publicity and media exposure. She is a digital nomad and the author of "How to Escape the Photocopy Life".

 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

How One Publicity Feature Could Literally Launch Your Business

Getting your business covered, or even mentioned, in high-profile media platforms can be a big benefit for the brand

More Authors You Might Like