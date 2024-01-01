Nalisha Patel
Guest writer
Nalisha Patel teaches business owners how to gain free publicity and media exposure. She is a digital nomad and the author of "How to Escape the Photocopy Life".
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How One Publicity Feature Could Literally Launch Your Business
Getting your business covered, or even mentioned, in high-profile media platforms can be a big benefit for the brand
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-