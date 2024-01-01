Realtor

Nick Crozier is a successful realtor who has been serving the industry for years. Coming from a humble background in sports, fire fighting, coaching and training; Nick built a successful career in the real estate industry through exceptional client servicing.

A York University graduate, Nick’s strong social media presence makes him stand out in the crowd wherein he employs an interactive approach for marketing and selling his listings for top dollar. Nick believes in “The world is your canvas, smile, and paint it how ever you want!”