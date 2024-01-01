Oleg Remyga
Head of China unit, SKOLKOVO Business School
The life experience of Oleg Remyga, an expert in HKUST-SKOLKOVO EMBA for Eurasia programme, has always revolved around China. In the roles of Head of China Unit in the SKOLKOVO Business School and representative of the business school to China, he develops educational programmes for entrepreneurs seeking to do business in Asia. He draws on both his professional and personal experience in China in his work.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Five Facts Every Businessman Should Know About China
Here's all you need to know before establishing your moorings in China
Five Ways to Earn Trust of Chinese Partners
The most important thing you need to understand when negotiating with them is that you need them, they do not need you