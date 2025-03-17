Paromita Gupta

Latest
My Pleasure! From Taboo to Trend
Educational content and self-assessment tools are becoming increasingly important as well, because users today want to make informed decisions and feel more in control of their health journeys," Shailja Mittal, Founder, Rxmen
Not Just Tech, But Geek-Led Strategy
"The best CEOs are also their CTOs, that's the concept. And this will be true not just for tech companies. It will be true for every industry because every industry will be disrupted and rediscovered by a geek," says R. Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware Technologies
The Swadeshi Technocrat
"You have to always increase the value that you offer to your customers, and as an Indian manufacturer, this can be achieved by investing in technology development and import substitution," says Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director, Paras Defence & Space Technologies
Conversational AI Architect
"Conversational AI was still a nascent field when we started, and convincing businesses to adopt AI-driven solutions was challenging. Many were sceptical about the reliability and effectiveness of AI assistants," says Ankush Sabharwal, founder and CEO, CoRover
How India's Digital Natives are Redefining Financial Services
From mobile applications and e-signature capabilities to offering alternative investments and gamification, financial services providers are constantly evolving with new offerings
Tax Turmoil: Why India's Crypto Rules Are Pushing Investors Offshore
As of 2021, India topped the world in crypto ownership, with over 10.7 crore individuals invested in digital assets