Pasit VIwatkurkul
Entrepreneur
Co-Founder of MstarMarketing, Pasit Viwatkurkul is a young tech entrepreneur who sold his first startup MusicFreelancer with private acquisition of $50 million. He has developed and co-create over 20 businesses under the Mstar umbrella and built a global powerhouse company.
