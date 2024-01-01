Rich Burns
Founder and CEO of ROAS Media
Rich Burns is the Founder and CEO of ROAS Media, a performance marketing agency. Rich is a former Facebook employee, working across eCom brands in the Asia Pacific region for two years before starting ROAS Media.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Vast, Untapped Potential of Facebook for Advertising
While the original page likes and engagement campaigns exist, the social media platform is actively encouraging its advertisers to prioritize campaigns more closely related to their business objectives